"It Doesn't Work" For Us - Austrian Chancellor Rejects Biden's Pressure To Boycott Russia Energy As President Biden struggles to convince America's European allies to bite the bullet and agree to tougher sanctions on Russian energy during his trip to Brussels (where he is participating in meetings with NATO, the G-7 and the EU), Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer offered the latest example of why this this will likely be a futile effort on Biden's part, as uniting Europe in opposition to Russia simply isn't feasible given its dependence on Russian oil and gas.