21-year-old Celtics fan Cole Buckley was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving Celtics fans are responding by circulating petition to have Irving charged for throwing ball into the stands back in 2018 Read more sports articles here Some Celtics fans are not happy a fan may be facing serious charges for throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after game 4 of the Nets-Celtics series.