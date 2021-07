Exxon To Fire Up To 10% Of White Collar Workers For The Next 3 To 5 Years Late last year, when the fate of the reflation trade and the price of oil was still unclear, Exxon made the only decision that it could in order to preserve its dividend: it announced that it would cut 14,000 jobs worldwide by 2022, or about 20% of its workforce, and it would extend reductions well beyond that original time frame.