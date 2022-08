DAX 4 hour : we have gap on 14200 , it is buyer target DAX INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dax now little must go down , above green arrow after pinbar comes on (1h-4h-daily chart) we must buy and hold it 3-4 day SL=pinbar low if you have old sell (i was give buy from 20 days ago low ) near 13320 you must close all or hedge ADVICE = until 2023 star,90% looking for buy in deep (+buy pinbar ) , be careful from sell , dax can move 2000 point up withouy pullback (dont allow you vlose sell) good luck .