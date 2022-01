NASDAQ 100 E-MINI For Sell With high Probability! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Walid_El_Bohdidi Hello ladies and gentlemen, according to my chart analysis of the NASDAQ 100 E-MINI, there is a high probability of a decline towards the $13900 level in the next few weeks! .