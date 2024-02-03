"Maybe Trump Is The Answer": Rapper 50 Cent Responds To NYC's $53M 'Cash For Migrants' Program While New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has been complaining about "extremely painful" budget cuts, and warned that the flood of migrants thanks to the Biden administration's open-border policies "will destroy New York City," somehow - somehow, Adams' administration has found it in the budget to allocate $53 million towards handing out pre-paid credit cards to migrant families living in Big Apple hotels, the NY Post reports.