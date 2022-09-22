Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.

The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.

The Conners‘ main title sequence just got a major overhaul. Wednesday’s Season 5 opener unveiled the Roseanne spinoff’s first new title sequence since the offshoot launched in October 2018.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх