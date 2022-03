CME BTC update added heatmap bid lines BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! offchaincryptoo updating my CME BTC1! chart with cross exchange heat map Market maker bids I have 3 bid spots with MM's and noted the lower DEC 2020 CME gap I have faith in the BTC uptrend retest at 35k but if my long fails my short prevails!.