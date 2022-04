Does 'Dark Tetrad' Of Personality Traits Drive Some To Buy Crypto? Having blown their efforts to leverage the ESG 'movement' to attack cryptocurrencies ('mining is killing the climate') and failed to find any actual evidence that cryptocurrencies are a major source of illicit finance (especially relative to dollar dollar bills and the banking system) it appears the skeptics have found a new FUD angle to attack the 'freedom' of decentralized currency.