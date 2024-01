US Budget Deficit Soars By 50% In December As Fiscal Collapse Under Biden Accelerates Remember when we showed that the "stealth" secret sauce behind Bidenomics was nothing more than a massive, multi-trillion debt-fueled spending spree, which led to the biggest peactime, non-crisis budget deficit in US history, with the total deficit for fiscal 2023 ending just over $2 trillion, or double the prior year, something which BofA's Michael Hartnett called the "era of fiscal excess"? Well, we have news for you: if 2023 was bad, 2024 - an election year of course - is shaping up to be far worse.