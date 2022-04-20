Nasdaq 4 hour :Dont panic from red candels,nasdaq will see 14600 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 can you see reverse head and shoulder on daily chart? netflix bad earning news push nasdaq down , but we still belive + up trend coming if bad news not come nasdaq frist target is 14600 then fibo 161% advice : if you have sell , close it or put SL on today high ,,, dont open sell , looking for buy and hold it 5-6 day to minimum 14600 or above good luck https://www.