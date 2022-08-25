Euphoria Shocker: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won't Be Back as Kat in Season 3

Euphoria‘s classrooms will have one less student in them (though it’s not like they ever go to class anyway): Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the HBO teen drama’s first two seasons, says she’s leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 3.
Euphoria‘s classrooms will have one less student in them (though it’s not like they ever go to class anyway): Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the HBO teen drama’s first two seasons, says she’s leaving the series ahead of its upcoming Season 3.
Свежие комментарии