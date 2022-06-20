Klay Thompson Yawning During Draymond Green’s Passionate Speech Led To Fans Making So Many Jokes

NBC Klay Thompson found himself at the center of a new meme thanks to his reaction to Draymond Green’s speech ahead of Golden State’s victory parade Thompson yawned while his teammate was delivering some impassioned comments It didn’t take long for fans to start cracking jokes I don’t think anyone actually expected Draymond Green to stay home after he floated the notion of skipping Monday’s championship celebration in San Francisco when he learned organizers had opted to forgo one of the post-parade rallies that have the tendency to produce some very unfiltered quotes delivered by equally overserved athletes.