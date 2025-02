Dow Jones (March 2025) - End of January Analysis E-mini Dow ($5) Futures (Mar 2025) CBOT_MINI:YMH2025 LegendSince Similar to Nasdaq and S&P, although we have closed bullish for the month, Donald Trump has made an announcement that tariffs will be placed in Mexico, Canada and China at a rate of 25% & 10%, which the market did not seem to like on the Friday.