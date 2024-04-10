Zero Hedge
Bridge Collapse: Moody's Cuts Maryland Transportation Authority's Debt Outlook To Negative

Bridge Collapse: Moody's Cuts Maryland Transportation Authority's Debt Outlook To Negative The fallout from the Port of Baltimore bridge collapse has sparked supply chain snarls and economic pains in the Maryland area, forcing Moody's Ratings to downgrade the outlook of the Maryland Transportation Authority's debt from "stable" to "negative" because of mounting "uncertainties around the Francis Scott Key Bridge's replacement project's costs, including their funding and timing.

