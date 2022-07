The Bill Gurley Chronicles: Part 3 By Alex of the Macro Ops Substack What if there was a way to distill all the knowledge that someone’s written over the last 25 years into one, easy-to-read document? And what if that person was a famous venture capital investor known for betting big on companies like Uber, Snapchat, Twitter, Discord, Dropbox, Instagram, and Zillow (to name a few)? Well, that’s what I’ve done with Bill Gurley’s blog Above The Crowd.