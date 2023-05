WTI - ARCH TO TRIANGLE BULLISH CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! legacyFXofficial WTI - Is forming a good-looking triangle pattern with a complete range June 10-12, if completed we are looking for a HKEX:10 upwards movement till May 24-26 and a HKEX:4 correction to HKEX:82 levels before the conclusion of the figure.