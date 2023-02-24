BTC analysis for today & intraday, still ray of hope for Bitcoin BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Posted a lot today Sorry, going to copy paste them all into this 1 post :D Pls see profile for more info - 10:50am $BTC holding & still trading in range #BTC Shorts not existing = Fuel IF more down Volume not heavy, some sells but buys kind of there Good #bitcoin is @ 1Hr long term moving avg support It needs to make stand soon Otherwise, bear market over assessment = WRONG - 1:50pm Back for few minutes, day is done $BTC area VERY IMPORTANT #BTC volume not heavy but longs seem 2b taking some profits here, sells match long volume from last week #bitcoin 1Hr shows extreme oversold 4Hr beginning 2b oversold #crypto weak but so are #stocks NEED FAST CHANGE - 1:59pm Keep in mind $BTC is STILL in BULL FLAG! #BTC 20 Green Moving Avg below, 1st arrow Support sub 23k (larger arrow most important atm) #bitcoin trendline & support, 3rd arrow 1 thing lacking = RSI downtrend MUST be broken That +break of neckline with VOLUME = bear DEAD #crypto - Now $DJI What do you see? IMO RISK REWARD entry point good here if we close above the dotted line $NDX doesn't look as good More POVs for $BTC #BTC Up & Sideways Channels = both good 4 bulls #crypto .