NQ1 - D1 - 50% FIB RET FILLED @ 14883 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ironman8848 Volatility seen yesterday inside the triangle pattern ; indeed after having been under selling pressure, test of the triangle support line, which finally hold and trigger a nice rebound, in breaking on the upside in reaching a high so far of 14'905, filling on its way up the 50% Fibonacci retracenent @ 14'883 of the former leg down from 15'399 to 14'367.