"Bloodbath": Panic Ensues After Trump Admin Takes Wrecking Ball To DOJ's Woke Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon - Trump's hand-picked choice to lead the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, has been taking a wrecking ball to the woke government entity - forcing out 'a majority of career managers and implementing new priorities' that have radically altered its mandate, NBC News' swamp scribe Ken Dilanian reports.