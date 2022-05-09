How Mark Meadows Tried to Keep Trump in Power

Washington Post: “Meadows granted conspiracy theory-peddling activists direct access to the Oval Office and personally connected some with the president… He pressed the Justice Department to investigate spurious and debunked claims, including a bizarre theory that an Italian operation changed votes in the United States — an allegation a top Justice official called ‘pure insanity,’ … He also pushed the Justice Department, unsuccessfully, to try to invalidate the election results in six states through federal court action.