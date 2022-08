Drastic Increase In Non-Infectious Diseases In Military Explained As Data Glitch: Whistleblower Authored by Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Phillip via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A medical Army officer who discovered a sudden increase in disease coinciding with reports of side effects alongside COVID-19 vaccines—which the Army has dismissed as a data glitch—said he faces involuntary separation after being convicted but not punished for disobeying COVID-19 protocol.