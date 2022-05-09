Nyxoah Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results REGULATED INFORMATION Nyxoah Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – May 9, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.