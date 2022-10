US Health Officials Dumped Stocks In Jan 2020 (Before Declaring COVID An Emergency) Authored by Michael Senger via 'The New Normal' Substack, In a shocking new report from the Wall Street Journal, leading health officials began offloading stocks at truly unprecedented rates in January 2020 - well before the COVID-19 emergency was declared - with officials at the US Department of Health and Human Services selling 60% more stocks in January 2020 than average over the previous 12 months.