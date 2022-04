Starbucks CEO Snapped At Unionizing Barista In Unhinged Rant: "Why Don't You Go Somewhere Else?" Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz reportedly snapped at a California barista who was leading a drive to unionize at one of the company's locations - telling him "If you hate Starbucks so much, why don’t you go somewhere else?" According to the employee, 25-year-old barista Madison Hall, the 68-year-old Schultz lashed out at him at a Long Beach Airport location.