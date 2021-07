Cuba Accused Of Using Chinese Tech Systems To Block Internet Access Amid Protests Authored by Mimi Ngyuen Ly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Cuba is accused of having adopted China-made technology systems to control and block internet access, amid reports that messaging apps and Cubans’ internet service are being blocked in the communist-ruled country after thousands of citizens took to the streets on July 11 to protest against a lack of freedoms and worsening economic conditions.