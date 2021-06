BTC1! BTC CME - 12hr Death Cross BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! o2degreez BTC CME Death Cross (50/200ema) BTCUSD Death Cross occurred 21 May 2021 with a substantial reactionary drop of roughly 26% Always be prepared for the bear case - it creates opportunity! ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ This content is for informational, educational and entertainment purposes only.