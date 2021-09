Kyle Bass: President Xi Wants Evergrande Blowup To Help Lower Housing Prices Shortly before two Evergrande creditors confirmed to Bloomberg (under the guise of anonymity) that the Chinese developer-giant had missed bond payments due Monday, Hayman Capital founder Kyle Bass returned to CNBC for an interview Tuesday morning for a telephone discussion with CNBC's Joe Kernen to discuss the toxic Chinese economy and its unsustainable debt pile.