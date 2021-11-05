Credit Suisse Unveils Promised Reorg, Cuts Prime Brokerage In Pivot To 'Catering To World's Rich' A couple of quarters have passed since Archegos, the family office of former "Tiger Cub" Bill Hwang, got hit with the margin call of a lifetime (mostly thanks to ViacomCBS announcing a sale of a $3BN chunk of preferred stock) and collapsed spectacularly, forcing half a dozen megabanks to try and sort out an orderly exit from the fund's highly-leveraged trades (to which they had unwittingly become principals) before Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley kicked down the door and liquidated Archegos's positions in a series of massive block trades that fascinated Wall Street.