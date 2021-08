МОСКВА, 10 августа 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. A number of leading Russian media published a short message that Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu spoke about the development of Siberia and formulated it quite specifically: it is necessary to build three to five medium-sized cities of 300,000-500,000 inhabitants, or even better up to a million, and these cities will be large economic and scientific-industrial centres.