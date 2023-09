New Study Detects Spike Protein 6 Months After COVID-19 Vaccination Authored by Megan Redshaw via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mRNA from COVID-19 vaccines is “broken down within a few days after vaccination and doesn’t last long in the body”—a position it has adhered to since the pandemic's beginning, despite research suggesting otherwise (pdf).