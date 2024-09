This Is Awkward: Elites Told Anyone Making Less Than $300k: "Try Lentils Instead Of Meat" Two and a half years after Bloomberg Opinion published advice for those earning under $300k on how to weather the Biden-Harris inflation storm—suggesting, among other things, swapping beef for "tasty meat substitutes" like lentils—we revisit whether labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci's tips have truly shielded consumers from the fallout of failed Bidenomics.