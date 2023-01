FCPO AKAN MENUKAR TREND HARINI CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (APR 2023) MYX:FCPOJ2023 PaksuRedcrude Yesterday shows, market price is determined to sell however, price is defending well at bottom dip support thus, we believe today market will turn to bullish as draw in the chart carefully trade today cuz there will high volatality today and we expect market will open gap up more than gap down and we make close high today!.