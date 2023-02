Approaching a pivotal week for the S&P E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! gary_trades The S&P500 / ES is sitting right at a critical point which I believe will break this week or next The weekly chart shows that the S&P is now above most key moving averages, including the 200 moving average (displayed in black), the 20 moving average (displayed in white) and the 50 moving average (displayed in yellow).