Extraterrestrial Intelligent Life Could Account For Some UFO Sightings: Russian Space Chief Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Dmitry Rogozin, the director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, said that some sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), colloquially referred to as UFOs, could be attributable to extraterrestrial intelligent life.