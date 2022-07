Author Matt Palumbo Lays Out How George Soros Has Significant Control Over Media Narratives Authored by Masooma Haq and Roman Balmakov via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” details billionaire George Soros’s connection to American politics, and illustrates how Soros controls not only what is written about him, but also influences how the American public perceives news events.