Copper 2017-2020 Fractal COPPER FUTURES COMEX_DL:HG1! Ecantoni Three years span 2017-2020 fractal matching 2021-2023 along negative trifecta: 1- High grade production glut now forecasted to exceed usage by 467,000 metric tons in 2024 2- US Ratings downgrade poised to worsen Treasuries ig, global juncture, EZ in recession, China's slowdown 3- Extended geopolitical tensions potentially broadening to Taiwan as signaled by the preventive Korean equities short selling ban .