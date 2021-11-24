Biden's Oil Price Smoke And Mirrors By Ryan Fitzmaurice, Senior Commodity Strategist at Rabobank Summary The White House is playing the political blame game with respect to high gasoline prices Several key agencies, including OPEC, are now forecasting oversupplied oil markets in 2022, but don’t assume oil prices will fall even if this is the case We are expecting a surge of new capital into commodity markets in 1H22, following a stellar year for the alternative asset class as well as the CTA trading community The blame game Oil prices fell on the week as the rally appears to be losing steam, but not for the reasons being discussed by the White House.