Scientist Breaks Down The Reasons Doritos Taste So Damn Good

If you've ever had trouble putting down a bag of Doritos, you're not alone It's certainly not an accident, as there are scientific reasons the addictive chips taste as good as they do The companies behind some of your favorite snack foods have spent decades using their borderline addictive properties as a marketing tool, whether we're talking about Lay's bragging about how it's virtually impossible to "eat just one" of its potato chips or Pringles promising "the fun don't stop" until you consume an entire can after opening it.