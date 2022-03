MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of OK Market, a small-format proximity store chain in Chile, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.