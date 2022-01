daily chart pinbar will push up dow to fibo 61% =35400 E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 see dow daily chart exactly , in daily and 4 hour pinbar comes , so red arrow is dow next targets note= AC daily going to turn green, we will see big + trend soon (if pinbar low not breaks by big bad news) so looking for buy in 15 min chart deep with SL in pinbar low good luck , strongly advice dont pick sell until red arrows (with sl and trailstop 80) .