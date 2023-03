Ray Epps Hires Lawyer With Ties To FBI-Linked Perkins Coie, Threatens Tucker Carlson Authored by Mark Pellin via Headline USA, Ray Epps’s new attorney, who is demanding on behalf of his client a public apology from Tucker Carlson under threat of a defamation lawsuit, is the director of a radical anti-Trump organization, a close associate of Media Matters Democrat attack dog David Brock and a former employee of Perkins Coie, the lawfare firm behind Russiagate and the Steele dossier.