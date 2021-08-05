Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Newsom Builds Huge War Chest to Fight Recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his allies have raised more than $51 million to fight the attempt to recall him, more than twice as much as every major Republican candidate and pro-recall committee combined, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх