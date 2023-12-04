Brobible
Poker Celeb Nik Airball Alleges A Well-Known Player Cheated Him Out Of $1 Million

poker cards being shuffledThere’s never a dull day in the world of poker. While much of the Poker Tournament elite is out of the country for the WSOP Paradise in The Bahamas, a few key figures from the West Coast high-stakes cash game circuit have alleged a cheating scandal against a well-known high roller who goes by the names ‘Mars’.

