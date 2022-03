Spring Short NG 2022 HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! Montenaro So looking at the past decade of 2010 - 2020 Natural Gas had its Highs in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and Lows in 2012, 2016 and 2020 indicating a 2 year cycle.