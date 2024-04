Pandemic Whiskey Boom Turns To Hangover Authored by Douglas French via The Mises Institute, Yeah, the other night I laid sleeping And I woke from a terrible dream So I caught up my pal Jack Daniel's And his partner Jimmy Beam And we drank alone, yeah With nobody else Yeah, you know when I drink alone I prefer to be by myself ~George Thorogood I poured hundreds of “Jack and Cokes” when I tended bar from the late 70’s to mid 80’s.