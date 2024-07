WEEKLY FOREX FORECAST July 15-19th: DXY OIL INDICES GOLD SILVER Micro Silver Futures COMEX_MINI:SIL1! RT_Money This is Part 1 of the Weekly Forex Forecast JuLY 15 - 19th In this video, we will cover: USD Index, S&P500 NASDAQ GOLD SILVER US OIL Enjoy! May profits be upon you.