Event CME gaps BITCOIN FUTURES CME:BTC1! bryptobro Luna gap remains untouched USDC spot Flight gap up remains untouched 20k-34k PA Range 30k POC acting as resistance Bearish bias since ETF stall out Think, they get pushed back till JAN This month will be the ark rejection if not imagine we keep trend chading up Time will tell these are my parameters I think, DOJ Binnace & tradfi sell off would give blackrock ETF approval a discounted asset and clean up its "accidental" 20k USDC depeg gap Gaps get cleaned up just takes time .