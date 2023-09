"Highly Likely": China's 'Batwoman' Warns Of New COVID Outbreak Shi Zhengli, the Peter Daszak collaborator whose Wuhan virus database was altered 48 hours before the Chinese government ordered virus samples destroyed in the early days of the pandemic, and whose team was using genetic engineering to create 'chimeric SARS-like viruses to test on humanized mice' at the lab across town from ground zero for Covid-19, has warned that it's 'highly likely' that we'll see another coronavirus outbreak.