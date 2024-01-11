"Globalist Tempter Tantrum Looms": Luongo On Where Do We Go From Here In 2024, Part 2 Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, When I hit the streets back in ’81 Found a heart in the gutter and a poet’s crown I felt barbed wire kisses and icicle tears Where have I been for all these years? I saw political intrigue, political lies Gonna wipe those smiles of self-satisfaction from their eyes — Marillion, White Feather In my last post, Part I, I asked the question, “Where do we go from here…” knowing that we have political upheaval in the West we haven’t seen in the US since the 1860’s.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)