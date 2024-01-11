"Globalist Tempter Tantrum Looms": Luongo On Where Do We Go From Here In 2024, Part 2 Authored by Tom Luongo via Gold, Goats, 'n Guns blog, When I hit the streets back in ’81 Found a heart in the gutter and a poet’s crown I felt barbed wire kisses and icicle tears Where have I been for all these years? I saw political intrigue, political lies Gonna wipe those smiles of self-satisfaction from their eyes — Marillion, White Feather In my last post, Part I, I asked the question, “Where do we go from here…” knowing that we have political upheaval in the West we haven’t seen in the US since the 1860’s.